On Second Thought: Was Sunday's Game Of Thrones Even Good?

I needed about 24 hours before I could really evaluate Episode 3 of Game of Thrones (I believe the episode was called “Ayra: Warrior Princess” but I haven’t checked). My first impression was “hey, I liked that. A ton of things happened.” But my second impression was “why is everyone on Twitter saying this was the best episode ever?”

They say the truth is somewhere in the middle. I believe this applies.

But I also have a major problem with this episode: I didn’t see it.

I mean, I watched it. I was on the couch next to my wife (who has hated every single battle episode…until this one). The TV was on HBO. But after the Dothraki’s swords light on fire, I couldn’t tell you a single thing happening for the next 20 minutes. It was just too damn dark.

I get it. They are fighting the Undead. The Night King brought a winter mist with him. It was cloudy. The dead even fell on the fire. And from the what-the-director-is-trying-to-accomplish-part, I get showing the sheer chaos of battle (particular against an army that cannot die) and how dire things were for the Winterfell Dream Team.

But watching the great Battle of Winterfell was like everyone was driving 20 miles per hour with their headlights off in the passing lane on I-10 and you were like “HEY, BUDDY! TURN YOUR DAMN LIGHTS ON!”

This was the BIG one, right? The battle that was going to be THE seminal battle in the history of the show. Bigger than Blackwater. Bigger than Battle of the Bastards. Much bigger than Hardhome.

And we got the last 10 minutes of “Blair Witch Project.” I. Can’t. See. Anything. I. Am. So. Scared. Right. Now.

I don’t think this is a nitpick. “But how did Arya make it all the way from the castle to Bran in time to kill the Night King?” THAT’S a nitpick.

Is it too much to ask to see a battle when your whole episode (heck, your whole SEASON. HECK, YOUR WHOLE SERIES) is about the battle against the Undead? Is that crazy?? I mean, Winter Is Coming, right???

Maybe that was always the weakness of the show? While the most intriguing parts were the politics between the living, they had to be amplified by “hey, if we don’t get it together, we are all going to fall to the Wights!” Maybe GoT never needed an amplification. Maybe they just needed another way to thin out The Army of Jon And Dany And Jaime And Sansa And Tyrion And Greyworm And Theon And Hey Is The Tall Woman Here. All so an impending war against Crooked Cersei seemed more evenly matched rather than Dothraki + Unsullied + The North + Three Dragons = You Lose Hard.

I don’t know. But I know that for all the lead up to this battle, it would have been super cool to actually see it.