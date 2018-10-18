Sheriffs Need Your Help Identifying This Woman Who Abandoned A 2-Year-Old In Spring
Do you know who this is?
October 18, 2018
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call just before 8:30 p.m. in the 30700 block Legends Ridge Drive.
They said the woman knocked on the door and then left the child and ran.
The woman appears to be in her mid to early 20's to early 30's. She has multiple tattoos on her right arm.
Here's the video.
If anyone has information about the child or woman, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.