Should Children Be Charged For Two Bites Of Food?

Sarah was in Detroit and went to eat t seafood buffet and was sitting next to a very sweet couple who had a little boy and little girl.

They have buffet items for the kids and they got one, for one kid. The waitress asked if the little boy was going to be eating and the mom said no he would wouldn’t they had a “pack” for him, just the girl. However, halfway through the meal the little boy reached over and grabbed some food.

Sarah and her friend finished eating and the manager came over and ask how their meal was and we said good and he then asks the woman, awe what a sweet boy, “How old is he?” She said he had just turned three. We smiled at them and started chatting and when it came time to pay their bill Sarah and her friend got theirs and the table with the two kids got theirs and they had been charged for TWO buffets not just one!

The kid LEGIT had a chicken finger and a few fries and when they called the manager back over he said it clearly states on the menu that NO SHARED PLATES! Do they have cameras like in VEGAS! It is the rule so should she have to pay?