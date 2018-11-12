Should Elly's Husband Have To Shave His Beard?

This is Elly's story

My husband went as a lumberjack this year for Halloween with our twin boys and he’s been growing out his beard for a while trying to get his costume perfect. I’m not a facial hair person but I loved the fact that he was getting so into the costume for the kids. He said after Halloween was over he would shave it. It's been weeks and it looks like he's keeping it. I hate it but it’s his body but I HATE IT! Is there a compromise here?

He hasn’t had any facial hair the entire time we have been married ALL EIGHT YEARS!

Now I’m married to a lumberjack. When you’re married you have to consider your wife in making these decisions right?

Or am I stuck with the lumberjack?