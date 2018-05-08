Should Everyone Who Tries Out For The Team Make The Team

A new rule at a New Jersey school is being met with mixed emotions following cheerleading tryouts. When a child didn't make the team. The parent called and complained and then the athletic director changed the rules, saying that everyone makes the squad or NO ONE makes the squad.

The decision is obviously being met with mixed reactions.

Students who made the team are upset that they worked so hard to make the team and now it doesn't matter.

Some parents are on board with this.

Some are furious and went to make their complaints and they were told if they keep complaining, cheerleading will be taken away altogether.