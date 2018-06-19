Should Parents Pay For $132,000 Piece Of Art
June 19, 2018
In Overland Park Kansas City parents have received a bill for $132,000 after their 5-year-old who knocked over a glass sculpture.
he was attending a wedding reception with his parents and his mom said he probably "Hugged" the torso of the statue because he is quote, "loving, sweet nice boy".
Parents are divided online as to whether to the parents should have to pay for the art or not.
VIDEO: A mother in Overland Park, Kansas says an insurance company is asking for $132K after her son accidentally knocked over a sculpture https://t.co/ejvlpvo1y8— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) June 18, 2018