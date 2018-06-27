Should School Get Rid Of Class Rank And Valedictorians?
June 27, 2018
This whole conversation started with this dad:
Gary Allmon is proud dad and paid an undisclosed amount to have a digital billboard to give his son the credit he felt he deserved for being the Valedictorian after the school adopted a policy that no longer names a class valedictorian.
This has started a discussion over the summer amongst schools as to whether they will be adopting this policy when schools start for the new year.
What do you think?
