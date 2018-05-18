Should students be forced to smile? This is the new school policy for a school district in Pennsylvania. Students are told if they are not smiling in the hallway they can either smile or go to the guidance counselors office.

"If you don't (smile) you get called to the office or down to see your guidance counselor," Julianna a student told Lebanon Daily News. "You have to talk about your problems then. You have to or you get detention."

Julianna has since been pulled from the school and is going to their cyber program.

What do you think? Is it that hard to smile? Is it necessary to smile? Has the school gone too far?