Should We Be Tipping Flight Attendants?

Truth be told I have tried to tip Flight Attendants before but they always tell me they can't accept cash or tips so I am down for this but want to know what your thoughts are?

Frontier Airlines are now accepting individual tips.

This is a new policy that started on January 1st. When customers pay they will now see a message that reads, quote, "Gratuities are appreciated!" with the option to tip 15, 20, or 25 percent.

What do you think?