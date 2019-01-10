Should We Be Tipping Flight Attendants?

One Airline Is Now Accepting Tips

January 10, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Features
Sarah Pepper
Shows
The Morning Mix

Truth be told I have tried to tip Flight Attendants before but they always tell me they can't accept cash or tips so I am down for this but want to know what your thoughts are? 

Frontier Airlines are now accepting individual tips. 

This is a new policy that started on January 1st. When customers pay they will now see a message that reads, quote,  "Gratuities are appreciated!" with the option to tip 15, 20, or 25 percent.

What do you think? 

 

Tags: 
Tipping Flight attendants
Frontier airlines

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sports #19 - Geoff Sheen had a bad week, Kyle has a potty mouth, the Spurs are rumored to be interested in Porziņģis and more. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 1-8-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
When do you take down Christmas lights? Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #18 - Bob Einstein calls in (RIP), we pay tribute to Mean Gene Okerlund, and make our playoff picks. Sports Not Sports
Houston Texans Cheerleaders Talk Playoffs Mix 96.5 On Demand
HS Notes - Sarah Pepper buys a car she can't even drive Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes