We had a story yesterday about a woman in Indiana who got an invoice from a guy who she went on a date with and he said she owed him for her drinks and food because she "Ghosted" him after the date.

Got us talking about if you're on a date and it's going bad, should you offer to pay for half the date? Would it be the right thing to do?

Or, is that just the chance a guy takes when he asks you out that he could spend money and it may not work out?