Singer Kelsy Karter Reveals Her Harry Styles Face Tattoo Was FAKE

mama, look what i made me do pic.twitter.com/P5HdUWtQUK — Kelsy Karter (@KelsyKarter) January 27, 2019

Upcoming singer Kelsy Karter turned milions of heads online earlier this week when she posted a picture on Instagram of a tattoo of Harry Styles's face on the side of her own face, and everyone was all "OH WOWWWW THAT'S CRAZY!"

But guess what: IT WAS FAKE.

In a new video she posted last night, Kelsy revealed the "tattoo" was actually just a pretty amazing fake drawing. Wowwww...

The singer explained the thought process behind the deception in a video she posted to YouTube, which she titled, "How I rocked the entire world for $300."

Kelsy decided to write a song about Styles after going through a painful series of misfortunes. She and her band ended up recording a song, "Harry," and filming a retro music video for it for just a few hundred dollars.

Video of How I rocked the entire world for $300

