Singer Kelsy Karter Reveals Her Harry Styles Face Tattoo Was FAKE

Secretly we're glad that huge face tattoo wasn't real!

February 1, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Around Town
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Latest Headlines
Lauren Kelly
Music News
Shows
Social
The Latest
The Morning Mix

Upcoming singer Kelsy Karter turned milions of heads online earlier this week when she posted a picture on Instagram of a tattoo of Harry Styles's face on the side of her own face, and everyone was all "OH WOWWWW THAT'S CRAZY!"

But guess what: IT WAS FAKE.

In a new video she posted last night, Kelsy revealed the "tattoo" was actually just a pretty amazing fake drawing. Wowwww...

The singer explained the thought process behind the deception in a video she posted to YouTube, which she titled, "How I rocked the entire world for $300."

Kelsy decided to write a song about Styles after going through a painful series of misfortunes. She and her band ended up recording a song, "Harry," and filming a retro music video for it for just a few hundred dollars.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

Tags: 
Harry Styles
Face Tattoo
Kelsy Karter
singer
YouTube video
fake
Instagram

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Mix Talks To OFA Little League President Rocky Guzman Mix 96.5 On Demand
Is Your 11-Year-Old's Break-Up A Family Emergency? Mix 96.5 On Demand
Rhyme Time 1-29-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
One Job 1-25-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #20 - Sarah Pepper and Lauren Kelly join us, Spoon throws a fit about the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Patriots, and Geoff and Spoon forget about Kyle King's baby... .shower Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 1-22-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes