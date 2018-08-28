Single Or Stay In A Relationship?
She's 22, but she hasn't been single since she was 12!
August 28, 2018
Jenny just broke up with her boyfriend after four years of doing a long distance college relationship. They finally graduated from their respective colleges, but she decided she wanted to see someone else. She is now seeing a different guy but she wants to know if WE think she should be single since she didn’t get a chance to really play the field during her time in school.
What do you think, Houston? Should she cut the cord??