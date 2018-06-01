So Is The Water In Galveston REALLY Still Clear?

I went down to Surfside beach yesterday to check out the biggest topic that hit Houston this week:

Is the brown water we are used to in Galveston REALLY crystal clear?

I'm sure you guys have seen the story, and it has to do with the effects of Hurricane Alberto. Here's what happened:

"Galveston beach patrol Peter Davis said the reason that the water is clear is because the current changed from east to west, so there's no mud and sediment being dumped into the beaches. "When it comes the other way, we've got a couple of rivers that dump sediment in there," Peter Davis, Galveston Island Beach Control chief, said. But, even when the water is murky, it's not necessarily dirty. "It's not unhealthy, it's not unsafe, or anything like that. It's just brown colored because of that sediment from the rivers," Davis added."

So, if you're looking for gorgeous blue waters like Miami or Cancun, sadly that's not how it is. Well, it's not anymore at least. Check out my pics from the beach yesterday...it was still very pretty out there!