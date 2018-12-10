Some Fun Facts About Your Favorite Christmas Songs

Here are a few facts about your favorite Christmas songs:

1. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" was written in 15 minutes, and Mariah Carey recorded it in August. Also, Faith Hill's "Where Are You Christmas" was written by Mariah, who was going to record it. But her ex-husband Tommy Mottola gave it to Faith instead.

2. When Brenda Lee recorded "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" in 1958, she was only 13 years old.

3. "Jingle Bells" is over 150 years old. It was published in 1857 . . . and was intended to be a THANKSGIVING song, not a Christmas song.

4. Thurl Ravenscroft sang "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" . . . and was also the voice of Tony the Tiger for over 50 years.

5. Irving Berlin wrote the song, "White Christmas" . . . and hated Elvis Presley's version so much, he tried to get it BANNED from the radio.

6. "Silver Bells" was originally called "Tinkle Bell". The writer changed it after his wife mentioned the double-meaning of the word "tinkle."

7. "The Chipmunk Song" is still the only Christmas song to ever hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

