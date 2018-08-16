Someone Stole ALL THE RAMEN!

There was a 53-foot trailer and it contained $100,000 worth of RAMEN NOODLES and it has been stolen!

It all happened in Georgia and according to police, the victim reported the theft and he said that he had left the trailer loaded between July 25th and August 1st and when he came back, IT WAS GONE and so were ALL THE NOODLES!

The victim confirmed that the vehicle hadn't been towed, it had truly been stolen.

No arrests made yet.

How upset you think those thieves were when they opened that truck and realized they got ramen? Best day? Worst Day? I love Ramen!