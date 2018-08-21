Spec's Wine Of The Week

This week's Wine Of The Week from Spec's is the PRIMO AMORE Moscato, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $12.99 in store!

Hey guys it's Lauren Kelly, and this refreshing and delicately sweet Italian sipper has a fruity and inviting bouquet of peaches. Vivacious flavors of stone fruit go hand-in-hand alongside spicy Rigaton or limoncello cake!

And as the kids head back to school make sure you head into Spec’s to find the perfect refreshing beverage. Nobody's got the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s does. Did you know they even have delicious cheeses of the month?

Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area, and since they've all got huge selections and lower prices, you could try something new every day without exhausting your options – or your bank account!

Spec's also has tons of info their newsletter, so for more information on the wine of the week and lots more, check out the Spec's website at specsonline.com, or my wine cellar at mix65houston.com.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s!

Cheers to savings!