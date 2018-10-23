Spec's Wine Of The Week

This week's Wine Of The Week from Spec's is 19 CRIMES, The Banished Dark Red, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $8.97 with your Spec’s key!

Hey guys its Lauren Kelly, and this bold red is busting out with dark chocolate, blackberry and plum aromas. Robust flavors of cloves and cinnamon balance out dark fruits on the long finish. Perfect with sharp cheeses and dark meats, this brooding blend is a steal!

Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area, or try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery! Ordering online has never been easier!

And how about joining Spec’s Wine Club? You can enjoy special wines hand selected by Spec’s world class experts that are delivered to your door!

With their big selection and lower prices, you could try something new every day without exhausting your options – or your bank account.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check ‘em out online at specsonline.com, or in my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!