Spec's Wine Of The Week

November 6, 2018
Lauren Kelly
Lauren Kelly's Wine Cellar Sponsored By Spec’s Wines . Spirits . Finer Foods
This week's ‘Wine Of The Week’ from Spec's is the HUNTER CHAPS PINOT NOIR, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $13.99 with your Spec’s key!

Hey Houston it’s Lauren Kelly, and this plush red offers round plum, currant, raspberry and cherry flavors that linger on the rich finish. It’s elegant and tasty; a perfect pour to enjoy around the fire pit while you enjoy a calm moment before festivities of the holidays!

Stop into one of Spec’s many locations in the Houston area, or try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery! Ordering online has never been easier!

And how about joining Spec’s Wine Club? You can enjoy special wines hand selected by Spec’s world-class experts that are delivered to your door!

With their big selection and lower prices, you could try something new every day without exhausting your options – or your bank account.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check ‘em out online at specsonline.com, or my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!

Hunter Chaps Pinot Noir
wine
wine of the week
Spec's
