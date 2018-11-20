Spec's Wine Of The Week

Check out this week's 'Wine of the Week' from Spec's!

November 20, 2018
It’s time for your ‘Wine Of The Week’ from Spec's! For this week, it’s the JOSH CELLARS  California Cabernet, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $9.97 with your Spec’s key!

It’s Lauren Kelly, and a bouquet of dark fruits, cinnamon, clove and subtle oak, brings you in to juicy and bright cherry, blackberry and toasty vanilla flavors. This is the perfect pour with any feast of well-seasoned meat, as well as indulgent desserts or espresso! 

And since it’s the holiday season, be prepared for all of your guests and everyone’s eclectic palette! Stop into one of Spec’s many locations in the Houston area, or try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery! Ordering online has never been easier!

With their big selection and lower prices, you could try something new every day without exhausting your options – or your bank account.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check ‘em out online at specsonline.com, or my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!

