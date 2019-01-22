Spec's Wine Of The Week

Check out this week's 'Wine of the Week' from Spec's!

January 22, 2019
Was your New Years resolution to try something new every week this year? Good news, Spec’s has you covered with the ‘Wine Of The Week’! For this week, it’s the Chandon Brut Sparkling, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $13.87 with your Spec’s key!

It’s Lauren Kelly, and take a break and raise a glass to you! This bubbly is bursting with enticing aromas and flavors of apple, pear, plus a hint of citrus. A hint of spice leads to a soft, dry finish. Pour alongside fresh caprese salad or butternut squash ravioli.

Spec’s has a ton of locations in the Houston area, stop in or you can also try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery!

With their big selection and lower prices, you could try something new every day without exhausting your options – or your bank account.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check ‘em out online at specsonline.com

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!

