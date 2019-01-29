Spec's Wine Of The Week

It is the last Wednesday of January and it’s time for your ‘Wine of the Week’ from Spec’s! So check it out, for this week it’s the CROSSINGS SAUVIGNON BLANC, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $9.97 with your Spec’s key!

It’s Lauren Kelly, and this wine is a lovely mix of tangy lemon and herbal notes. Flavors and aromas shine with ripe currants, honeysuckle, and light mineral tones. Enjoy with mild vinaigrette salads.

Spec’s has a ton of locations in the Houston area, stop in or you can also try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery!

Make sure you stock up for the big game this weekend before kickoff, and order through Spec's Instacart today.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check ‘em out online at specsonline.com, or my wine cellar at mix965houston.com.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!