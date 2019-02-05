Spec's Wine Of The Week

Check out this week's 'Wine of the Week' from Spec's!

February 5, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Around Town
Features
Headlines
Houston
Lauren Kelly
Lauren Kelly's Wine Cellar Sponsored By Spec’s Wines . Spirits . Finer Foods
Shows
Social
The Morning Mix

We’re getting closer to Valentine’s Day, and the perfect place to stop in and grab something for your loved one is Spec’s! And good news, I’ve got your ‘Wine of the Week’! So check it out, for this week it’s the Novecento Malbec, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $8.49 with your Spec’s key!

It’s Lauren Kelly, and this young, fruity Malbec is invitingly aromatic, and velvety with lush dark fruits such as plum and blackberry. Not just one note, it pairs with a variety of dishes, from hard cheeses, to spicy empanadas, to pastas with tomato sauces!

Spec’s has multiple locations here in the Houston area, stop in or you can also try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery!

Whether it’s wine, bubbles, craft beer, or even a good martini, Spec’s has you covered with everything for a perfect date night! Plus you can also order through Spec's Instacart today.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check ‘em out online at specsonline.com, or my wine cellar at mix965houston.com.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!

Tags: 
Spec's
wine
wine of the week
Novecento Malbec
Cheers
savings
Specials
beer

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Mix Talks To OFA Little League President Rocky Guzman Mix 96.5 On Demand
Is Your 11-Year-Old's Break-Up A Family Emergency? Mix 96.5 On Demand
Rhyme Time 1-29-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
One Job 1-25-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #20 - Sarah Pepper and Lauren Kelly join us, Spoon throws a fit about the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Patriots, and Geoff and Spoon forget about Kyle King's baby... .shower Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 1-22-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes