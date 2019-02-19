Spec's Wine Of The Week

Check out this week's 'Wine of the Week' from Spec's!

February 19, 2019
Get ready for all those trail riders to come on through this week by getting into Spec’s! It’s Lauren Kelly and it’s time for the ‘Wine of the Week’! For this week it’s the Smith & Hook Cabernet, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $14.97 with your Spec’s key!

This bright, luxurious red bursts with a perfume of dark fruits, and hints of spice. Lush flavors of plum, boysenberry, and cherry lead into smooth vanilla and robust tannins. Enjoy this rich wine without breaking the bank! Serve with roasted pork loin.

Spec’s has multiple locations here in the Houston area, stop in or you can also try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery!

Whether it’s wine, bubbles, craft beer, or even a good martini, Spec’s has you covered with everything to throw a perfect get together! Plus you can also order through Spec's Instacart today.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check ‘em out online at specsonline.com, or in my MIX online wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!

