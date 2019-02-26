Spec's Wine Of The Week

Check out this week's 'Wine of the Week' from Spec's!

February 26, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Around Town
Features
Headlines
Houston
Latest Headlines
Lauren Kelly
Lauren Kelly's Wine Cellar Sponsored By Spec’s Wines . Spirits . Finer Foods
Shows
Social
The Morning Mix
Wine Of The Week

It’s Rodeo time Houston, get those boots ready and get on into Spec’s for the ‘Wine of the Week’! It’s a special Rodeo wine because for this week, it’s the GLORIA FERRER BLANC DE NOIRS SPARKLING, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $14.97 with your Spec’s key!

This wine has been recognized at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as Top Sparkling Wine and Best in Show! Bright berry aromas with vanilla highlights lead into creamy cherry, lemon and cola flavors. A perfect pairing with crab cakes or pulled pork!

Spec’s has multiple locations here in the Houston area, stop in or you can also try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery!

Whether you’re looking for your favorite wine, bubbles, craft beer, or even a good Rodeo whiskey, Spec’s has you covered with everything to throw a perfect get together! Plus you can also order through Spec's Instacart today.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check ‘em out online at specsonline.com, or my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!

Tags: 
Spec's
wine
wine of the week
Rodeo
Cheers
savings
GLORIA FERRER BLANC DE NOIRS SPARKLING

Recent Podcast Audio
Rhyme Time 2-26-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 2: What were your biggest fears about being a Mom? The WORST advice you ever got! First Time Mom
He Got Her Disinvited To Cook-Off Mix 96.5 On Demand
Do You Pay Your Parents To Babysit Your Kids Mix 96.5 On Demand
Rhyme Time 2-19-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 1: We introduce ourselves and ask what is absolutely necessary on your baby registry, what do you really need and what did you get that you never used and are there any cute maternity clothes? First Time Mom
View More Episodes