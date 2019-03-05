Spec's 'Wine Of The Week'

Check out this week's 'Wine Of The Week' form Spec's!

March 5, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
The Rodeo is under way, and before you head on down to NRG for some Texas sized fun, stop into Spec’s for the ‘Wine of the Week’! And for the first week of March, it’s the Decoy Chardonnay and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $14.97 with your Spec’s key!

This inviting white wine offers layers of apricot, citrus and melon, as well as hints of honeysuckle. Pure fruit flavors are accented by light acidity and supple richness. Serve with hearty fish like crab cakes, or scallops!

Spec’s has multiple locations here in the Houston area, stop in or you can also try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery!

Whether you’re looking for your favorite wine, bubbles, sprits, or that perfect Rodeo brew, Spec’s has you covered! Plus you can also order through Spec's Instacart today. That’s gonna save you some time while you try to get those boots on!

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check ‘em out online at specsonline.com, or my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!

