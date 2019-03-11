Spec's 'Wine Of The Week'

Check out this week's 'Wine Of The Week' form Spec's!

March 11, 2019
The Morning Mix
Lots of people on Spring Break this week, and the ultimate spring break vacay isn’t complete without a stop into Spec’s! And to sweeten it up for you, here is their ‘Wine of the Week’! For this week, it’s the Gruet Brut Sparkling, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $11.97 with your Spec’s key!

This New Mexican blend offers crisp apple and citrus fruit with fine toast and a touch of earth. It’s perfectly elegant as an aperitif, or served alongside creamy brie or popcorn!

And whether you’re Spring Break party has you looking for your favorite wine, bubbles, sprits, or perfect beer, Spec’s has you covered with so many options! Plus you can also now order through Spec's Instacart today.

Spec’s has multiple locations here in the Houston area to serve you, so stop in today…or you can also try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery!

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check ‘em out online at specsonline.com, or in my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!

