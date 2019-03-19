Spec's 'Wine Of The Week'

Check out this week's 'Wine Of The Week' form Spec's!

March 19, 2019
Now that the Rodeo has come and gone, how about we “wine down” with something to help get us out of our cowboy boots? Spring time is the perfect time to get into Spec’s to check out their ‘Wine of the Week’! And for this week, it’s the Smith & Hook Cabernet, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $15.97 with your Spec’s key!

This textured, bold blend is fragrant with red fruit, and a hint of leather. Flavors of dark berries and savory vanilla are balanced with acidity and a long finish that pour perfectly with beef tenderloin and mushroom risotto!

Beautiful Spring time can make you crave sunset dinner parties on the patio, and whether you’re looking for your favorite wine, bubbles, sprits, or brew, Spec’s has so many options! Plus you can also now order through Spec's Instacart today.

Spec’s has multiple locations here in the Houston area to serve you, so stop in today…or you can also try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery!

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check ‘em out online at specsonline.com, or in my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!

