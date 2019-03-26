Spec's 'Wine Of The Week'

Check out this week's 'Wine of the Week' from Spec's!

March 26, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Around Town
Features
Houston
Lauren Kelly
Lauren Kelly's Wine Cellar Sponsored By Spec’s Wines . Spirits . Finer Foods
Shows
Social
The Morning Mix
Wine Of The Week

how a re those brakcets doing? Need a break (and a beverage) from all the basketball? Good news, it’s the perfect opportunity to get into Spec’s to check out their ‘Wine of the Week’! And for this week, it’s the 19 CRIMES: The Banished Dark Red, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $8.97 with your Spec’s key!

This bold red is busting out with hearty dark chocolate, and black fruit aromatics. Robust flavors of sweet spices balance out forest fruits and a long, rich finish. Perfect with sharp cheeses and dark meats, this brooding blend is a total slam dunk!

Throwing any big basketball game parties? Whether you’re looking for your favorite wine, bubbles, sprits, or brew, Spec’s has so many options! Plus you can also now order through Spec's Instacart today.

Spec’s has multiple locations here in the Houston area to serve you, so stop in today…or you can also try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery!

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check ‘em out online at specsonline.com, or in my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!

Tags: 
Spec's
wine
wine of the week
Cheers
savings
19 CRIMES: The Banished Dark Red

Recent Podcast Audio
Hey, Kyle showed up so we could record, College Basketball talk, Breaking Texans News, and Spoon had a bad childhood. Sports Not Sports
First Time Mom
We get a Baby Pepper health update. Will she need surgery after she's born? First Time Mom
Rhyme time 3-5-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 3: Is it a good idea for your parents to move in once the baby is born? Finding reliable childcare may be as difficult as getting pregnant! First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #22: We talk about why we are not fans of LeBron, Oakland Raiders, and we announce the birth of Kyle King's daughter Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-26-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes