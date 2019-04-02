Spec's Wine Of The Week

Check out this week's 'Wine of the Week' from Spec's!

April 2, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Around Town
Features
Headlines
Houston
Lauren Kelly
Lauren Kelly's Wine Cellar Sponsored By Spec’s Wines . Spirits . Finer Foods
Shows
Social
The Morning Mix
Wine Of The Week

The first Wednesday of April and it’s also the perfect time to get into Spec’s to check out their ‘Wine of the Week’! And their selection for this week is the Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $14.37 in store with your Spec’s key!

This bold red shows a wonderful blend of fruity flavors, with aromas of Bing cherry, toasted vanilla and a hint of juniper berry. Flavors of oak and dark ripe plums pair beautifully with BBQ pork or beef ribs.

Spring time is perfect patio beverages time! So whether you’re looking for your favorite wine, bubbles, sprits, or brew, Spec’s has so many options!

Spec’s has multiple locations here in the Houston area to serve you, so stop in today…or you can also try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery! Plus you can also now order through Spec's Instacart today.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check ‘em out online at specsonline.com, or in my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!

Tags: 
Spec's
wine
wine of the week
Cheers
savings
beer
Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

Recent Podcast Audio
Texans Cheerleader Ashley G2 Joins The Morning Mix Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports: Spoon pulled a Kyle, Double Dragon Deaths, and Bad Basketball Injuries. Sports Not Sports
Hey, Kyle showed up so we could record, College Basketball talk, Breaking Texans News, and Spoon had a bad childhood. Sports Not Sports
First Time Mom
We get a Baby Pepper health update. Will she need surgery after she's born? First Time Mom
Rhyme time 3-5-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 3: Is it a good idea for your parents to move in once the baby is born? Finding reliable childcare may be as difficult as getting pregnant! First Time Mom
View More Episodes