Spec's Wine Of The Week

The first Wednesday of April and it’s also the perfect time to get into Spec’s to check out their ‘Wine of the Week’! And their selection for this week is the Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $14.37 in store with your Spec’s key!

This bold red shows a wonderful blend of fruity flavors, with aromas of Bing cherry, toasted vanilla and a hint of juniper berry. Flavors of oak and dark ripe plums pair beautifully with BBQ pork or beef ribs.

Spring time is perfect patio beverages time! So whether you’re looking for your favorite wine, bubbles, sprits, or brew, Spec’s has so many options!

Spec’s has multiple locations here in the Houston area to serve you, so stop in today…or you can also try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery! Plus you can also now order through Spec's Instacart today.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check ‘em out online at specsonline.com, or in my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!