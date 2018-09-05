Spec's Wine Of The Week

Check out this week's 'Wine of the Week' from Spec's!

September 5, 2018
Wine of the Week
Lauren Kelly
Wine Of The Week

This week's Wine Of The Week from Spec's is the DOMAINE VIGNERET Rosé, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $11.47 in store!

Hey guys it's Lauren Kelly, and see a lovely world through Rosé colored glasses! With sweet aromas of strawberry and a bouquet of floral notes, this crispy yet dry wine, will leave you with a long lingering finish. Perfect with fresh, green salads, sunny afternoons or relaxing after work!

And we are celebrating Hispanic Heritage month at Specs! Check out specials on favs like Don Julio, Dos XX, Modelo, Bacardi and lots more! Nobody's got the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s does.

Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area, and since they've all got huge selections and lower prices, try something new every day without exhausting your options – or your bank account!

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check out the Spec's website at specsonline.com, or my wine cellar at mix65houston.com.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!

Spec's
Wine
wine of the week
DOMAINE VIGNERET Rosé

