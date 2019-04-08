Spec's 'Wine Of The Week'

Check out this week's 'Wine of the Week' from Spec's!

April 8, 2019
The Morning Mix
Wine Of The Week

It’s that time Houston! Time to get into Spec’s to check out their ‘Wine of the Week’! And for this week, it’s the Italo Cescon Pinot Grigio, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $11.97 in store with your Spec’s key!

This intense yet elegant white wine has a bouquet of stone fruit, citrus and spicy nutmeg. Dry and well-balanced, it brings orange zest and jammy flavors together for a crisp pairing with peppery appetizers and gourmet salads! 

Spring time is perfect patio beverages time! So whether you’re looking for your favorite wine, bubbles, sprits, or brew, Spec’s has so many options!

Spec’s has multiple locations here in the Houston area to serve you, so stop in today…or you can also try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery! Plus you can also now order through Spec's Instacart today.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check them out online at specsonline.com, or in my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!

