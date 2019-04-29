Spec's 'Wine Of The Week'

It's a brand new month! Get into Spec’s to check out their ‘Wine of the Week’ to start your May off right! For this week, it’s the GRUET Brut Sparkling, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $11.97 in store with your Spec’s key!

This New Mexican blend offers crisp apple and citrus fruit with fine toast and touch of earth. Lovely and refreshing, it is perfect as an aperitif, or served with creamy brie or popcorn!

And if the warm weather has you searching for some cool refreshments, make sure to check out your favorite wine, bubbles, spirits, or brews at Spec’s where they have so many options!

Spec’s has multiple locations here in the Houston area to serve you, so stop in today…or you can also try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery! Plus you can also now order through Spec's Instacart today.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check them out online at specsonline.com, or in my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!