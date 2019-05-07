Spec's 'Wine Of The Week'

Make sure to check out this week's 'Wine of the Week' from Spec's!

May 7, 2019
Wine of the Week
It’s the week before Mother’s Day, wanna know the perfect gift for her this year? I know she’s going to love the ‘Wine of the Week’ from Spec’s! For this week, it’s the LOUIS LATOUR Pouilly-Fuissé, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $17.97 in store with your Spec’s key!

This golden sipper sings with light citrus and grapefruit aromas, while the palate is filled with lively flavors of honey and yellow fruits. Toast to all the mamas in your life, and serve chilled with charcuterie or shellfish!

And no matter what mom loves to sip on the most, Spec’s has got you covered! Make sure to check out her favorite wine, bubbles, sprits, or brews at Spec’s…where they have so many options!

Spec’s has multiple locations here in the Houston area to serve you, so stop in today…or you can also try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery! Plus you can also now order through Spec's Instacart today.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check them out online at specsonline.com, or in my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!

