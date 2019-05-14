Spec's 'Wine Of The Week'

Time for this week's 'Wine Of The Week' from Spec's! And for this week, it's the DECOY ROSE, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $15.99 in store with your Spec’s key!

This crisp rosé shows enticing aromas of pink grapefruit and fresh-picked strawberries, along with hints of honeydew and raspberry. Bright and balanced with notes of spice, it brings out the best in any summer night spent on the porch!

And no matter what you love to sip on the most, Spec’s has got you covered! Make sure to check out your favorite wine, bubbles, sprits, or brews at Spec’s…where they have so many options!

Spec’s has multiple locations here in the Houston area to serve you, so stop in today…or you can also try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery! Plus you can also now order through Spec's Instacart today.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check them out online at specsonline.com, or in my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!