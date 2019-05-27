Spec's 'Wine Of The Week'

Make sure to get into Spec’s for their ‘Wine of the Week’!

For this week, it’s the Whitehaven Savignon Blanc, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $16.31 in store with your Spec’s key!

This zingy New Zealand-made white is bright and juicy with fruit-forward perfumes and flavors of lime, apple and passion fruit. Chill it down, pour a glass and gather friends around for a toast!

And no matter what you and your friends love to sip on the most, Spec’s has it all! So many options, make sure to check out your favorite wines, bubbles, spirits, or brews, all at Spec’s!

Spec’s has multiple locations here in the Houston area to serve you, so stop in today…or you can also try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery!

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check them out online at specsonline.com, or in my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!