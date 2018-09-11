Spec's Wine Of The Week

Check out this week's 'Wine of the Week' from Spec's!

September 11, 2018
This week's Wine Of The Week from Spec's is the DECOY Cabernet, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $15.97 in store!

Hey guys its Lauren Kelly, and this inviting wine shows aromas of blackberry, black cherry and subtle notes of mocha and anise. Its bright fruitiness is framed by rich tannins that create a lush balance, perfect for pairing with any meal or any budget! 

And we are celebrating Hispanic Heritage month at Specs! Check out specials on favs like Don Julio, Dos XX, Modelo, Bacardi and lots more! Nobody's got the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s does.

Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area, or try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery! Ordering online has never been easier!

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check out the Spec's website at specsonline.com, or my wine cellar at mix65houston.com.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!

