Spec's Wine Of The Week For 4/11

This week's Wine Of The Week from Spec's is the Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $14.77 in store!

Hey guys it's Lauren Kelly, and this enticing wine has fruit-forward aromas of blackberry and black cherry greet you first, while on the palate, the lush fruit is balanced by smooth, rich tannins and lovely layers of spice, cocoa and hints of sweet and toasty French oak. Grab a bottle for steak night!

Make sure you're spending Spring the right way by stopping into Spec's and stocking up on everything you could need! Nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s does. Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area, and since they've all got huge selections and lower prices, you could try something new every day without exhausting your options – or your bank account!

Spec's also now has refreshingly fast delivery too, so for more information, check out the Spec's website!

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Cheers to savings!