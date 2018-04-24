Spec's Wine Of The Week For 4/25

This week's Wine Of The Week from Spec's is the FREIXENET Cordon Negro Extra Dry Sparkling, and TWO bottles can be yours for the cash price of $16 in store!

Hey guys it's Lauren Kelly, and this effervescent wine is crisp and creamy with delicate bubbles that make it ideal for any occasion! A well-balanced sparkler with flavors of apple, ripe pear, bright citrus, and a touch of ginger. Get ready to sparkle!

Make sure you're ending April the right way by stopping into Spec's and stocking up on everything you could need! Nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s does. Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area, and since they've all got huge selections and lower prices, you could try something new every day without exhausting your options – or your bank account!

Spec's also now has refreshingly fast delivery too, so for more information, check out the Spec's website!

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Cheers to savings!