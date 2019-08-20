Spec's 'Wine Of The Week'

School is back in session! And no better way to send the kiddos off then take some time for yourself with the ‘Wine of the Week’ from Spec’s. And for this week, it’s the LA GONDOLA PINOT GRIGIO, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $6.37 in store with your Spec’s key!

This light-bodied, low acidity white wine is expertly balanced with ripe stone fruit and citrus flavors. A perfect summer wine that pairs with everything from fresh fish to grilled chicken!

And no matter which wines or bourbons, or sparklings, or spirits you love to sip on the most, Spec’s has the perfect refreshing beverage to hit the spot.

Spec’s has multiple locations in the Houston area to serve you, so plan a stop in today…or you try their new refreshingly fast, same-day delivery.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check them out online at specsonline.com, or in my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!