Spec's Wine Of The Week

We are halfway through the month of September and it’s Wednesday which means it’s time for your Wine Of The Week from Spec's!

Hey guys its Lauren Kelly, and whether you’re in the mood for a nice light sparkling bubbly, or a bold red with your steak dinner tonight, Spec’s is going to have the perfect beverage for you. From Chardonnays, to cabs, to pinots and zins, Spec’s has some of the best world class wines to offer right in store.

And we are celebrating Hispanic Heritage month at Specs! Get lots of savings on favs like Don Julio, Dos XX, Modelo, Bacardi and tons more!

Nobody's got the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s does. With their big selection and lower prices, you could try something new every day without exhausting your options – or your bank account.

Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area, or try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery! Ordering online has never been easier!

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, and the upcoming Specs Fest (a flavorful experience) check ‘em out online at specsonline.com.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!