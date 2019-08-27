Spec's 'Wine Of The Week'

Sending your kids off to their first day of school is hard, how about you relax a bit with the ‘Wine of the Week’ from Spec’s! For this week, it’s a bubbly one…check out the Borgo Magredo Prosecco, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $16.97 in-store with your Spec’s key!

Bring a little bit of bubble to your glass! This light golden sipper comes together with delicate acidity, green apples, and floral tones. Serve it chilled with light bites like stuffed mushrooms, almonds, or popcorn!

And no matter which wines or bourbons, or sparklers, beers or spirits you love to sip on the most, Spec’s has the perfect top for you to pop.

Spec’s has multiple locations in the Houston area to serve you, so plan a stop in today…or you try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check them out online at specsonline.com, or in my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!