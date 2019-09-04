Spec's 'Wine Of The Week'

Another hot week in Houston, but at least it’s time for the ‘Wine of the Week’ from Spec’s! For this week, it’s the 1000 Stories Bourbon Barrel Aged Zinfandel, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $13.37 in store with your Spec’s key!

Matured in bourbon barrels, this dark sultry red wine smolders with exotic spice, slate and roasted caramel. The bold rich body is laced with smoke and vanilla, making it a perfect wine for charred red meats off the grill!

And no matter which red or white wines or bourbons, or sparklers, beers or spirits you love to sip on the most, Spec’s has the perfect find for you.

Spec’s has multiple locations in the Houston area to serve you, so plan a stop in today…or you try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check them out online at specsonline.com, or in my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!