Spec's 'Wine Of The Week'

We are cruisin right along through September, and it’s time for the ‘Wine of the Week’ from Spec’s! For this week, it’s the Segura Viudas Brut Rosé, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $7.97 in store with your Spec’s key!

This bright bubbly is a real bang for your buck! The clean and delicate, yet rich sipper shines with floral notes, hints of lime and pineapple, and a creamy finish. Welcome your guests with a flute full of yum!

And no matter which bubbles, chardonnays, pinots or bourbons, or beers you love to sip on the most, Spec’s has the perfect find for you.

Spec’s has multiple locations in the Houston area to serve you, so plan a stop in today…or you try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check them out online at specsonline.com, or in my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!