Spec's Wine Of The Week For 5/9

This week's Wine Of The Week from Spec's is the BLISS ROSE, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $10.99 in store!

Hey guys it's Lauren Kelly, and A wonderfully refreshing, well-balanced blend, with flavors and aromas of rose petals, peach, pink grapefruit, and Bing cherry. Partner with your favorite salad, picnic fare, or a sunny afternoon with mom!

Make sure you're ready to celebrate your mom in the best way possible this weekend by stopping into Spec's and stocking up on everything you could need! You know mom will love a good bottle of rose while reading all of those loveable cards she gets on Sunday! Nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s does. Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area, and since they've all got huge selections and lower prices, you could try something new every day without exhausting your options – or your bank account!

Spec's also now has refreshingly fast delivery too, so for more information, check out the Spec's website!

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Cheers to savings!