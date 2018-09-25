Spec's Wine Of The Week

This week's Wine Of The Week from Spec's is the DANTE ROBINO Extra Brut Sparkling, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $11.47 in store!

Hey guys its Lauren Kelly, this young sparkling wine shines with aromas of fresh citrus fruit. The style is dry, inviting and easy to drink. Ideal for cocktails, this bubbly is a real game changer, and scores points when served with your favorite finger foods!

And we are still celebrating Hispanic Heritage month at Specs! Check out specials on favs like Don Julio, Dos XX, Modelo, Bacardi and tons more! Nobody's got the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s does.

Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area, or try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery! Ordering online has never been easier!

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, and the upcoming Specs Fest (a flavorful experience) check ‘em out online at specsonline.com, or my wine cellar at mix65houston.com.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!