Spec's 'Wine Of The Week'

Halloween is just around the corner, all the decorations out, and that means it’s time to get into Spec’s for their ‘Wine of the Week!’ For this week, it’s the MESSINA HOF ANGEL Late Harvest Riesling, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $10.97 in store with your Spec’s key!

This crisp, sweet wine is light and fruity with autumnal flavors of apple, pear and honey. A fantastic sipper served chilled – especially at the end of a night of Trick-or-Treating. Pour it with your Halloween stash!

Gather up your ghouls and goblens...and get in the party mood! What a better way to get ready for Halloween than with your favorite merlots, bubbles, pinots, cabernets or whatever you love to sip on the most. Spec’s has the perfect beverage for you, and all of your guests.

Spec’s has multiple locations in the Houston area to serve you, so plan a stop in today…or you try their new refreshingly fast, same day delivery.

For more info on Specs’ wine of the week, check them out online at specsonline.com, or in my wine cellar.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!