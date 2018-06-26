Spec's Wine Of The Week For 6/27

This week's Wine Of The Week from Spec's is the ARROWFLITE Chardonnay, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $11.57 in store!

Hey guys it's Lauren Kelly, and with rich and sweet notes of toasted almonds, green apples and crème brûlée, this white wine is the perfect sipper for the Texas heat. This Chardonnay is as light on the wallet as it is on the palate! Pair with fresh fish or chicken.

And it’s finally the week of our adult-only Prom night do-over! It’s goin down this Saturday night, so Spec’s would be the perfect place to grab a few pre-prom essentials!

Nobody's got the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s does. Did you know they even have delicious cheese of the month? Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area, and since they've all got huge selections and lower prices, you could try something new every day without exhausting your options – or your bank account!

Spec's also now has refreshingly fast delivery too, so for more information on the wine of the week, check out the Spec's website.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Cheers to savings!