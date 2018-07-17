Check out this week's wine of the week from Spec's!

This week's Wine Of The Week from Spec's is the CARNEROS Highway Chardonnay, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $19.94 in store!

Hey guys it's Lauren Kelly, and this bright and balanced wine strikes harmony between its buttery and nutty tones. Showcasing tropical fruit and lemon zest, this Chardonnay is a perfect pairing with roasted chicken, tartare or steamed lobster.

And since it’s so hot out, stop inside Spec’s to find the perfect beverage to cool down with. Nobody's got the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s does. Did you know they even have delicious cheeses of the month?

Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area, and since they've all got huge selections and lower prices, you could try something new every day without exhausting your options – or your bank account!

Spec's also gets you tons of info via their newsletter, so for more information on the wine of the week and lots more, check out the Spec's website at specsonline.com, or my wine cellar at mix65houston.com.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!