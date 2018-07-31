Spec's Wine Of The Week For 8/1

This week's Wine Of The Week from Spec's is the BUTTER Chardonnay, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of $12.77 in store!

Hey guys it's Lauren Kelly, and this California White wine is rich, bold and luscious – full and creamy, it bursts with juicy ripe stone fruit, baked lemon, and a long oaky vanilla finish. A melt-in-your-mouth wine that highlights jumbo lump crab cakes!

And since it’s sooo hot out this summer, cool off at Spec’s and find the perfect refreshing beverage. Nobody's got the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s does. Did you know they even have delicious cheeses of the month?

Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area, and since they've all got huge selections and lower prices, you could try something new every day without exhausting your options – or your bank account!

Spec's also gets you tons of info via their newsletter, so for more information on the wine of the week and lots more, check out the Spec's website at specsonline.com, or my wine cellar at mix65houston.com.

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Spec’s, cheers to savings!