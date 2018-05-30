Speedos, Leather Pants, And Crocs Are The Items Of Clothing People Hate The Most
Here is the rest of the list of clothes people hate the most, according to a new survey...
May 30, 2018
Is there something you see people wearing and it makes you think, "ugh?" A new survey asked people what clothes they hate the most. Here is the unsurprising top 10:
1. Speedos. 69% of people have an "unfavorable" opinion of them.
2. Leather pants, 63%.
3. Crocs, 59%.
4. Bell bottoms, 57%.
5. Clothes with elbow patches, 54%.
6. Tracksuits, 52%.
7. Bright red pants, 51%.
8. Uggs, 51%.
9. Sweater vests, 49%.
10. Deep V-neck t-shirts, 49%.