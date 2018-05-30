Speedos, Leather Pants, And Crocs Are The Items Of Clothing People Hate The Most

Here is the rest of the list of clothes people hate the most, according to a new survey...

May 30, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Features
Headlines
The Latest
The Morning Mix

Is there something you see people wearing and it makes you think, "ugh?" A new survey asked people what clothes they hate the most.  Here is the unsurprising top 10:

1.  Speedos.  69% of people have an "unfavorable" opinion of them.

2.  Leather pants, 63%.

3.  Crocs, 59%.

4.  Bell bottoms, 57%.

5.  Clothes with elbow patches, 54%.

6.  Tracksuits, 52%.

7.  Bright red pants, 51%.

8.  Uggs, 51%.

9.  Sweater vests, 49%.

10.  Deep V-neck t-shirts, 49%. 

 

Tags: 
list of clothes people hate
The Morning Mix